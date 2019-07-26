Times Herald-Record Obituaries
|
Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home Inc
130 Highland Ave
Middletown, NY 10940
(845) 343-6309
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home Inc
130 Highland Ave
Middletown, NY 10940
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home Inc
130 Highland Ave
Middletown, NY 10940
1928 - 2019
Shirley Anna Carey Obituary
Shirley Anna Carey
July 15, 1928 - July 26, 2019
Middletown, NY
Shirley Anna Carey was born July 15, 1928 to Fred and Josephine Stratton Weissert. She married Harry Carey on October 14, 1945 when they were very young-Harry was 18, and Shirley was 17 years old. They had 43 wonderful years together before Harry passed away in September of 1988.
Shirley loved to travel with her many friends and family. She retired from Avon Products after many years of being a loyal employee. She had won many medals in the Orange County Senior games and was named Senior of the Year in 2004 during the Senior Games.
Shirley is survived by her daughter, Lori Carey, grandson and caregiver, William Boniface (Carey); granddaughter, Colleen (Acierno) Boniface; great grandson Gennero (Geno) Acierno; sisters; Winifred McCarey (John), Joyce Rothacker (Eric), Jean Freer and brother, William Weissert; special sister-in-law, Grace Weissert; many nieces and nephews, and best friend, Lorraine Damiano.
Visitation will take place from 2 to 5 p.m. on Monday July 29 at Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, 130 Highland Avenue, Middletown, New York. Funeral Service will take place at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 30 at the Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the family plot in Wallkill Cemetery, Middletown, NY.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Shirley's name to The Scleroderma Foundation, Tri State Chapter.
Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of Applebee- McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc. www.applebeemcphillips.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 26 to July 27, 2019
