Shirley B. Brock
1927 - 2020
SHIRLEY B. BROCK
February 18, 1927 - July 24, 2020
Middletown, NY
Shirley B. Brock, a longtime area resident, entered into rest on Friday, July 24, 2020 at the Belle Reve Health Care Center, Milford, PA. She was 93 years of age.
The daughter of the late Clarence and Cleora Bristol, she was born on February 18, 1927 in Norwich, NY. Shirley was married to Eugene C. Brock, who predeceased her on May 17, 1985.
Shirley had been employed as a housekeeping supervisor at the former Middletown State Hospital. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
Survivors include her sons, Robert Brock and his wife, Shannon of Middletown and Randall Brock of Delray Beach, FL; her grandchildren, Dr. Thomas Brock and his wife, Lindsay of Greensboro, NC and Matthew Brock of Elmsford, NY; her nephew, John Wright; nieces, Laura Newkirk and Linda Wright; and her dear friend, Evelyn Card. Shirley was predeceased by her parents, her husband, Eugene C. Brock, and her sister, Regina Wright.
Cremation took place at the Cedar Hill Crematory, Newburgh, NY.
Graveside interment of her cremains will take place at 10 AM Saturday, August 8th at the Wallkill Cemetery, 160 Midway Road, Middletown, NY.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Funeral Home, Middletown, NY. For directions or to send a condolence to the family please visit www.connellfuneralhome.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Wallkill Cemetery
