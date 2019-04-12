|
Shirley E. Bryan, RN
April 27, 1933 - April 9, 2019
South Fallsburg, New York
Shirley E. Bryan, loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend, passed away on April 9, 2019 at the Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital in Vero Beach, Florida, surrounded by her family. She was 85 years old. A lifelong resident of South Fallsburg, NY, Shirley was born on April 27, 1933 to Chester and Caroline Lupton. She was a graduate of Fallsburg Central High School and went on to become a dedicated Registered Nurse, having completed her nursing education at Kingston Hospital School of Nursing in 1953. She spent most of her nursing career at Community General Hospital (now Catskill Regional Medical Center) in Harris, NY. Shirley retired after 40 years, most of that time spent in the maternity ward, where she welcomed countless newborns into the world. This was one of her greatest joys. She was known for her kindness and will fondly be remembered at Village Green in Vero Beach as the little lady with the dog named Belle, who took the time to speak to everyone she met along the way. Shirley married Charles Bryan in 1956, and they recently celebrated 62 years of marriage. She was predeceased by her son Edward in 1979, and her brother, William Lupton. Shirley is survived by her husband, Charles, her two daughters, Lisa Quain of Tarrytown, NY and Kathleen Lambert (Adam) of Cornwall, NY. Shirley is also survived by her grandchildren, Kellie Quain and Andrew Lambert, a sister in law, Marie Bryan, and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service in New York will be announced at a later date, where Shirley will be interred with her son, Edward. Donations may be made in her honor to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund (JDRF.ORG) at 26 Broadway, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10004 or to VNA Hospice of Indian River County (VNATC.COM) at 1110 35th Lane, Vero Beach, Florida 32960. Condolences may be shared online at www.coxgiffordseawinds.com.
