Shirley E. Bryan, RN
April 27, 1933 - April 9, 2019
South Fallsburg, NY
Shirley E. Bryan, loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend, passed away on April 9, 2019 at the Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital in Vero Beach, Florida, surrounded by her family. She was 85 years old.
A lifelong resident of South Fallsburg, NY. Shirley was born on April 27, 1933 to Chester and Caroline Lupton. She was a graduate of Fallsburg Central High School and went on to become a dedicated Registered Nurse, having completed her nursing education at Kingston Hospital School of Nursing in 1953. She spent most of her nursing career at Community General Hospital (now Catskill Regional Medical Center) in Harris, NY.
Shirley retired after 40 years, most of that time spent in the maternity ward where she welcomed countless newborns into the world. This was one of her greatest joys. She was known for her kindness and will be fondly remembered at Village Green in Vero Beach as the little lady with the dog named Belle, who took the time to speak to everyone she met along the way. Shirley married Charles Bryan in 1956, and they recently celebrated 62 years of marriage.
Shirley was predeceased by her son, Edward in 1979, and her brother, William Lupton. Shirley is survived by her husband, Charles, her two daughters, Lisa Quain of Tarrytown, NY and Kathleen Lambert (Adam) of Cornwall, NY. Shirley is also survived by her grandchildren, Kellie Quain and Andrew Lambert, a sister in law, Marie Bryan, and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends of Shirley Bryan RN are invited to attend a memorial service on Saturday, July 20 are invited to gather on Saturday, July 20 at 11:00am at the VanInwegen-Kenny Funeral Home at 401 Broadway, Monticello, with interment to follow at Rock Ridge Cemetery in Monticello.
Arrangements are under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Monticello NY; for additional information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 17 to July 18, 2019