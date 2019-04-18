|
|
Shirley Grady
October 4, 1927 - April 16, 2019
Bethany, PA
Shirley L. Grady, 91, a resident at Bethany Village, died on Tuesday, April 16, 2019.
Born on October 4, 1927 in Port Jervis, NY, she was the daughter and last surviving member of the Thomas and Hazel Swanerbury Grady family. Shirley was a graduate of Port Jervis High School and later attended Cortland College.
Over the years, Shirley was employed at Eddy Farm, Cornell University, Eastman Kodak Co. in Rochester and retired as an administrative assistant from Draper Laboratories. She was a member of the AERO Club.
A lady of many interests, Shirley enjoyed skiing, golfing, listening to classical music and opera and enjoyed traveling the world. She was also a talented artist. Most of all, Shirley enjoyed spending time with her family.
Shirley's family would like to thank the staff of Bethany Village and the nurses of Hospice of the Sacred Heart for their kindness and care.
Surviving are her nieces and nephews, Kathleen Dickhut, Arthur Higgins Jr., William Higgins and wife Kathleen, Maureen Mohn and husband Randall, Allyson Cavage and husband Michael and Patricia Collins; several great nieces and nephews; as well as many great great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her sister Jean Higgins and her husband Arthur; a great niece Alyssa Cavage and nephew Joseph Dickhut.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Tuesday, April 23 at St. Mary Magdalen Church. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. Friends may visit from 5 to 8 p.m., Monday at Hessling Funeral Home, Inc., 428 Main St. Honesdale.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 18 to Apr. 26, 2019