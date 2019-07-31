|
|
Shirley Harris Hackett
April 19, 1925 - April 6, 2019
Salisbury, MD - Formerly of Matamoras, PA
Shirley Harris Hackett, 93 of Salisbury, MD, passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019 peacefully at Peninsula Regional Medical Center. Born on April 19, 1925 in Matamoras, PA, she was the daughter of the late Jesse Harris and Katherine Swinton and foster daughter of the late Henry and Madeline Rappold.
Shirley graduated from Matamoras High School, class of 1942. She attended business school in Middletown, NY. Shirley retired from William Carroll Agency Insurance Company as an Insurance Broker after 20 plus years of service. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Salisbury and the Red Hat Society in Salisbury. She enjoyed crocheting, traveling with her family, and reading. Shirley was an active volunteer and won the Hospice Volunteer of the Year Award.
Shirley is survived by her daughter, Nancy Horner and her husband, Don of Salisbury, MD; a son, Craig Hackett and his wife, Marcia of Eldersburg, MD; a sister, Marilyn Parks and her husband, Bob of Livingston Manor, NY; two granddaughters, Amanda Carlisle and her husband, Chris and Dr. Victoria Derr; two grandsons, Scott Hackett and his significant other, Josh Goodyear and Christopher Hackett and his wife, Elizabeth; and two great-grandchildren, Evelyn Hackett and Emerson Hackett. In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, David W. Hackett.
The family would like to personally thank the staff of Wicomico Nursing Home for their excellent care over the last several years where she was a resident.
Graveside services will be held 11 a.m., August 10, 2019 at Pine Grove Cemetery in Matamoras, PA
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Wicomico Nursing Home c/o Activities Department, 900 Booth St, Salisbury, MD 21801.
Local arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY 12771; for information, directions, or to send a condolence note to the family please visit www.knight-auchmoody.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 31 to Aug. 2, 2019