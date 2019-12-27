|
Shirley Helen Lucas
March 30, 1922 - December 25, 2019
Highland Falls, NY
Shirley Helen Lucas passed away December 25, 2019 at her home in Highland Falls, NY. She was 97 years old. Daughter of the late Walter and Helen Thorn, she was born March 30, 1922 in Beacon, NY.
Shirley was a receptionist for the U.S. Army Hospital on West Point, NY. She was an active member of Order of The Eastern Star for over 50 years.
Survivors include her loving husband of 75 years, Michael P. Lucas at home and her two daughters, Ann Cooper of New Windsor, NY, and Susan Poness and husband Michael of Germantown, MD. She is also survived by her four beloved grandchildren: Tracy and husband, Michael Corry, Jennifer and husband, Eric Miller, Lauren and husband, David Liu, and grandson, Matthew Poness. She was blessed with five great-grandchildren: Lucy, Brady, Jackson, James, and Emerson; as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She was predeceased by her three brothers: Donald Thorn, Rev. Jack Thorn, Gordon Thorn, and her sister, Charlotte Cornyea.
Shirley was a tech savvy grandma who enjoyed keeping up with her grandchildren on Facebook and Words with Friends, reading novels and crocheting. She had a fun-spirited competitive edge when playing bingo with friends locally and on countless bus trips. She also loved playing poker with her family during trips to her favorite family vacation spot, Long Beach Island, NJ. But more than anything, she loved spending time with her husband, siblings, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren – especially around the holidays, creating numerous traditions and memories for them to carry forward.
A Funeral Service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, January 6, 2020 at the Old Cadet Chapel, 219-253 Washington Rd., West Point, NY 10996. Interment will follow at 12:45 p.m. at the West Point Cemetery, 329 Washington Rd., West Point, NY 10996. All attendees are asked to please meet at the William F. Hogan Funeral Home, 135 Main St., Highland Falls, NY with valid identification to get into the West Point Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Food Bank of Hudson Valley, 195 Hudson St., Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY 12528.
