Shirley J. Johnston
Shirley J. Johnston
4/8/1922 - 7/16/2020
Chestnut Ridge, NY
Shirley was born in Worcester, MA to Warren Burlingame and Marion Joslyn. She went to Boston University and earned a Fine Arts degree and became an Art teacher. In 1946 she married Gordon Johnston and became the mother of Jerry Johnston, Gail Johnston and Anne Johnston (Gregory Goska) and grandmother of Michael Donnelly, and Marlee and Phillip Goska.
She helped start the Ringwood NJ Cooperative Nursery School, the Ringwood Public Library and a Head Start Program. Her last job was as a Social Worker for Passaic County NJ.
Shirley was predeceased by her husband and 2 of her 3 siblings Betty Petersen and Robert Anson Burlingame. She is survived by her brother Clement Burlingame and his wife Donna.
She lived in Florida NY when she received an Alzheimer's diagnosis. She then moved to Hilltop House with the Fellowship Community in Chestnut Ridge NY. We are deeply grateful for all the kindness and care she received at Hilltop House. Her ashes will be returned to the earth at a later date. Funeral arrangements by George M.Holt Funeral Home Haverstraw NY

Published in Times Herald-Record from Jul. 20 to Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
