|
|
Shirley J Kemp
03/21/2935 - 07/02/2019
Middletown, New York
Shirley J. Kemp (Daniel), 84, of Middletown NY, passed away on July 2nd 2019 at home surrounded by her family.
Shirley was born in Middletown to Willis Daniel and Carrie Selwood Daniel on March 21st 1935. She went to school in Mechanicstown. She enjoyed her life as a mom and caregiver and later was employed at AHRC where she retired. She enjoyed time with her grandchildren, gardening, fishing, sewing, watching wrestling, traveling, listening to music, and home decorating.
Shirley was predeceased by her husband Frank Kemp and daughter Dawn E. Kemp. She is survived by her granddaughter Autumn Kemp. Daughter Terri and her husband Bob slingerland and their children Robert, Ashleigh, and Brett Slingerland. As well as extended family and lifelong friends.
In lieu of floral arrangements memorial donations may be made to hospice of Orange and Sullivan county, the VFW or
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to hospice and the nursing staff at ORMC for their support and care.
Visitation will be held at Martinez Morse funeral home, 33 railroad Ave. Middletown NY on Sunday, July 7th 2019 from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Cremation will follow at the privacy of the family.
Arrangements are under the direction of Martinez-Morse Funeral Home 845-343-6918
Messages of condeloences can be left at www.morsefuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 5 to July 6, 2019