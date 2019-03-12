Home

Donovan Funeral Home Inc
82 S Church St
Goshen, NY 10924
(845) 294-6422
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Donovan Funeral Home Inc
82 S Church St
Goshen, NY 10924
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John The Evangelist Church
71 Murray Ave.
Goshen , NY
Shirley (Meduski) Jensen

Shirley (Meduski) Jensen
February 4, 1937 - March 9, 2019
Myrtle Beach, SC - Formerly of Goshen, NY
Shirley (Meduski) Jensen, 82, of Myrtle Beach, SC, formerly of Goshen, NY, passed peacefully into rest on Saturday, March 9, 2019. Shirley was born on February 4, 1937 in Middletown, NY to the late Joseph and Helen Meduski.
She was predeceased by her parents, her sister, Loretta Krieger of Troy, NY, and brother, Richard Meduski of Goshen, NY.
Shirley is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, William Jensen; sons, Arne Jensen of Goshen and Jack Jensen of Aspen, Colorado; brother in law, Robert and wife, Barbara of Florida; brother in law, Walt Jensen of Goshen; sister in law, Karen Bende of Goshen, NY; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Shirley graduated from Goshen High School in 1955 and received an Associate's Degree from Orange County Community College. Always kind and caring, Shirley had that wonderful gift of warmth. Nobody felt alone when she was around.
Shirley served as Secretary to the Orange County Republican Committee for many years. She was a member and president of the Young Republicans and was a mentor to many. She was a Delegate in several National Conventions. Shirley then went on to serve as the Orange County Commissioner of Elections until 1999. She was also a member of St. John's Catholic Church in Goshen.
Shirley loved Golf. She was a member of Johnson Country Club and Stony Ford Lady's Golf League and enjoyed playing golf with her friends. She was also a member of the Goshen Lady's Bowling League. She loved the Polka and was very proud of her Polish heritage. Shirley loved her friends and will be missed dearly.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local .
Arrangements under the care of the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc. To leave a condolence online please visit www.donovanfunerals.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019
