|
|
Shirley M. Cabrera
March 24, 1928 - February 14, 2019
Orangeburg and Cornwall, NY
Shirley M. Cabrera passed away at Nyack Hospital on February 14th surrounded by beloved family. She was the oldest daughter of Hilda and Louis Krebs. She grew up in Orangeburg, NY, and raised her family there. Later in life, she moved to Cornwall, NY where she enjoyed living on the shore of Beaver Dam Lake. She graduated from Haverstraw High School and worked for more than 20 years as a purchasing agent for Becton Dickinson Corp. Her 91 years were filled with stories and adventures.
Shirley was predeceased by her first husband, Donald Derfuss, second husband, Paul Cabrera, and long-time companion, Dr. Frederick Hoffman. She was also predeceased by her son, Gregory Derfuss. Shirley is survived by her son, Mark Derfuss; grandchildren, Corey Derfuss, Jason Derfuss, and Emily Derfuss, and daughter-in-law, Denise Derfuss, as well as her siblings Ronald Krebs, Nancy Fox, and nephews, Timothy Krebs and Alfred Fox, and niece, Kristin Jensen.
A fiercely independent and feisty woman, Shirley had a zest for life. She loved to travel and visited many of her bucket list locations, including Australia, China, and Italy. She loved a good meal, her favorite was any meal she didn't have to cook for herself. Shirley was an avid gardener who loved flowers and planting her garden each spring. She passed many pleasant hours reading a good book on the deck overlooking the lake. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, and other family members whom she loved dearly. She was well-known for having a "to-do" list at the ready for anyone who stopped by. Shirley lived a full and interesting life on her own terms.
A celebration of Shirley's life will be held Monday, February 25th, 10 a.m., at Moritz Funeral Home, 98 Route 303, Tappan, NY. Donations in Shirley's name may be made to the Humane Society of Blooming Grove, 2741 Route 94, Washingtonville, NY 10992.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019