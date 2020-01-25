Home

Gridley-Horan Funeral Home
39 Orchard St
Walden, NY 12586
(845) 778-3811
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Shirley M. Herbert


1935 - 2020
Shirley M. Herbert Obituary
Shirley M. Herbert
February 9, 1935 - January 25, 2020
Walden, NY
Shirley M. Herbert of Walden, NY passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at St. Luke's Cornwall Montefiore Hospital, Newburgh, NY. The daughter of the late Lelan and Adelaide DeWitt Herbert, she was born on February 9, 1935 in Middletown, NY. She was 84 years old. She was the widow of the late Lawrence H. Herbert. She was a retired school teacher for the Pine Bush School District.
Shirley is survived by her sons: John H. Herbert and his wife, Helen of Walden and Raymond L. Herbert and his wife, Corina of Newburgh; brother, Gerald Hufcut of Pine Bush; sister, Joyce Harrison of Tivoli, NY; grandchildren, Melissa and Amber, several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister, Lois DeJong.
A visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, January 29th at the Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, 39 Orchard St., Walden, NY. Cremation will be in the Cedar Hill Crematory, Newburgh.
Memorial contributions may be made to .
Arrangements are entrusted to the Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, Inc.; for further information or to leave the family a message of condolence, please visit www.gridleyhoran.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020
