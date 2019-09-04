|
|
Shirley Mae Miller
August 16, 1942 - September 1, 2019
Ormond Beach, FL
Shirley Mae Miller, 77 of Ormond Beach, Florida entered into rest Sunday, September 1, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Daniel and Lillian (Stump) Haldeman, born in Pottsville, Pennsylvania on August 16, 1942.
Shirley graduated from Blue Mountain High School in Schuylkill Haven, PA. After high school Shirley continued her education and attended Elizabethtown College where she graduated with her Associates Degree. Shirley worked as a secretary and treasurer for her family owned business Thomas O. Miller & Co., of Marlboro, NY. Shirley was an active member of the Ormond Beach Presbyterian Church, FL and Calvary Presbyterian Church, NY. She held a 2nd degree black belt in Tang Soo Do and greatly enjoyed yoga. She loved all animals, especially her kitties, the beach and travel, but especially time with her constant companion and loving husband of 56 years, Bruce, her beloved children, grandchildren and friends. Shirley will be greatly missed for her quiet strength, her keen sense of humor and steadfast love of her family.
Shirley is survived and will be dearly missed by
her loving husband, Bruce M. Miller of Ormond Beach, FL; children, Jeff M. Miller and his wife, Anne of Newburgh, Michelle J. Miller Timke and her husband, Leo of Newburgh; grandchildren, Daniel V. O'Rourke IV, USMC SGT Ryan P. O'Rourke, USMC CPL Sam D. Miller, Rachel A. Miller; siblings, Richard Haldeman and his wife, Pauline of York, PA, Daniel Haldeman and partner, Toni of Sterling, TX; brothers-in-law, Tom Miller and his wife, Cathy of Chalfont, PA, Carl Geary of Pottsville, PA; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her sister, Marion Geary.
Visitation will be held Saturday, September 7 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh, with a funeral home service at 3:30 p.m. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Shirley's name to either the Halifax Humane Society C/O Pam Clayton at 2364 LPGA Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL 32124 or the Ormond Beach Presbyterian Church-Outreach Programs, 105 Amsden Road, Ormond Beach, FL 32716.
To send a personal condolence please visit www.brooksfh.com or call (845) 561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019