Shirley Pleeter
April 29, 1935 - July 18, 2020
Chester, NY
Shirley Pleeter, 85, of Chester, NY, died peacefully at home on Friday July 18, surrounded by family and friends, after a courageous battle with cancer.
She was born in Bronx, NY on April 29, 1935 to Daniel Kazdan and Lillian Friedman Kazdan of blessed memory.
She was beloved wife of Lester Pleeter for 60 years; mother to Daniel Pleeter (ex-wife Susan), Arlene Gillman (husband Andrew) and recently predeceased by daughter Linda Heller (husband Eric). She is also predeceased by her beloved sister, Beatrice Ratick (husband Joseph); cherished grandmother to Sean (wife Ashley), Marissa and Austin Gillman. Joshua Pleeter. Amanda and Megan Heller.
Shirley had tremendous love for her large extended family and always opened her doors and her heart to let anyone in. The essence of Shirley was as a wife, mother and grandmother which she lived for and was her greatest joy. This was her most important job and she was very good at it.
Shirley was active as a volunteer at her synagogues in The Bronx (Congregation Beth Jacob) and in Orange County (Chabad Lubavitch of Orange County / Monroe) as well as Jewish Family Services, Sisterhood of The Monsey Jewish Center and in her children's schools throughout their youth. Shirley was also a member of the Chester Golden Age Club, where she enjoyed playing poker and bingo.
Donations in Shirley's memory can be made to Chabad Lubavitch of Orange County / Monroe (chabadorange.com
); Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center; United Hospice of Orange and Putnam and Mygooddays.org
Loved by many, Shirley will be dearly missed.