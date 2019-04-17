|
Shirley Rose (Edwards) Samyn
December 2, 1937 - February 8, 2019
Neversink, NY
Shirley Rose (Edwards) Samyn passed away on Friday, February 8, 2019 at Orange Regional Medical Center in Middletown, NY. She was 81 years old.
Shirley was born in the family farmhouse in Neversink, NY on December 2, 1937. She was the daughter of the late Helen (Cutler) and Walter Edwards Sr. of Neversink.
Shirley was a lifelong resident of Neversink and a 1956 graduate from Tri-Valley High School, Grahamsville, NY. She worked in the cafeteria at the Tri-Valley School and at the Washateria in Grahamsville. She was the Pool Manager for the Town of Neversink Community Pool and was employed by Maxon Company in Neversink. She was a long time member of the Neversink Ladies Auxiliary. Shirley was an avid bingo player and nothing could stop her from attending the twice a week games. She proudly carted her four children around to various athletic and musical events and loved being involved in their lives as they matured and went on to careers and families of their own. Shirley loved traveling to Hunter Mountain to listen to her favorite country music singers, her highlight being able to meet with and talk to Johnny Cash.
Survivors include Hendrie Samyn of Neversink; son, James C. Nash, Jr. of Neversink, three daughters; Linda (Nash) Wysocki and her husband, Doug of Huntsville, UT, Debbie (Nash) Shaver and her husband, Dale of Grahamsville, Kim Nash and her late life partner, Ed Wheat of Yulan, and two grandchildren: Brenton Nash, his wife, Emily and their daughter, Aurora of Hamilton, OH, and Sara (Wysocki) Jensen, her husband, Ryan and their sons, Collin and Dillon of Ann Arbor, MI, and many nieces and nephews.
Shirley is also survived by her brother, Walter Edwards, Jr. and his wife, Gert of Neversink; her sister, Barbara (Edwards) Stewart and her late husband, Richard, and is preceded by both her sister, Mary (Edwards) Torres and her husband, John of Liberty.
A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, April 20 at the Grahamsville Rural Cemetery, Grahamsville, NY 12740, followed by a reception at the Neversink Fire Hall, Neversink, NY.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Neversink Ladies Auxiliary, P.O. Box 545, Neversink, NY 12765, the and the Sullivan County ASPCA.
Arrangements by Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, 845-434-7363, colonialbryantfuneralhone.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019