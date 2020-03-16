|
Shirley Shapiro
October 24, 1924 - March 15, 2020
Middletown , New York
Shirley Shapiro, a resident of Braemar Assisted Living of Middletown NY passed away at Highland Rehabilitation and Nursing Home on March 15, 2020.
Born Shirley Krafchick on October 24, 1924 to Rose and Morris Krafchick in Brooklyn, New York, Shirley married Murray Shapiro on December 6, 1947. They relocated to Monroe New York in February of 1996 where Shirley was a Member of Young At Heart, The Jolly Seniors, Monroe Hadassah, The Timber Hills Ladies Club, and the Monroe Temple Beth-El. She also did various forms of volunteer work.
Shirley worked as head bookkeeper in the garment district of Manhattan for many years, a career at which she excelled, and was loved by her employers and co-workers alike.
Shirley was a talented knitter and made many beautiful baby sweaters, blankets and booties for her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends over the years that will be cherished in her memory.
She was predeceased by her husband, Murray, her parents, Rose and Morris, her sister Sarah and her brother Arthur.
Shirley is survived by her children, Arny and his wife Mary Joe of Nanuet, Bill and his wife Melissa of Scarsdale and Susan and her husband Tom of Highland Mills, as well as her grandchildren, Adam, Allison, Matthew, Emily, Caryn, Steven and Jaclyn, and great-grandchildren Sadie, Zoey, Katelyn, Josh, Stella, Brandon, Marisa and Robert.
Shiva will be at her daughter Susan's house in Highland Mills on Wednesday from 2-4 pm and 7-9 pm. Text or call 845-590-3894 for address.
Donations in Shirley's memory may be made to Monroe Hadassah at www.hadassah.org. Please indicate Monroe chapter ID 30475000.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020