Sidney J. Tendler
September 9, 1921 - July 14, 2020
Formerly of Monroe, NY
Sidney J. Tendler, age 98 passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020 in Sun City, Arizona due to Covid-19 complications. Son of the late Louis and Rose Tendler, he was born September 9, 1921 in New York City, New York.
Sidney was a resident of Monroe, New York along with his wife Mary, now deceased, and his daughters, Lorraine and Irene. He worked for the Monroe Post Office as a mail carrier and retired as assistant postmaster.
Sidney served in the U.S. Army Air Corps with the 7th Emergency Rescue Squadron in the South Pacific during World War II. He was entered into the New York State Senate Veteran's Hall of Fame. Sidney was active in the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and the Jewish War Veterans.
Survivors include his daughters: Lorraine McMahon and her husband, George of Sun City, Arizona, and Irene Tendler of Park City, Utah; his grandchildren: Diane Sommerlad and her husband, Chuck and Charles Muller and his wife, Kelly; his great-grandchildren: Ashley, Colin, Kyle, and Jenna, in addition to numerous nieces and nephews.
Burial will take place in the National Military Cemetery in Phoenix, Arizona with a military honor guard.
Memorial donations in his name may be made to the Wounded Warriors
or with the Hudson Valley Honor Flight PO Box 375, Walden, NY 12586.