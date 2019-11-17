|
|
Sidney R. Shapiro
January 3, 1919 - November 16, 2019
Middletown, NY
Sidney R. Shapiro, a 55 year area resident, died Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Kensington Assisted Living in White Plains, NY. He was 100 years of age.
The son of the late Jacob and Anna Replansky Shapiro, he was born on January 3, 1919 in Fallsburg, NY.
Sidney was co-owner and operator of Sullivan's Department Stores located in Liberty, NY and the Orange Plaza in Middletown, NY.
Sidney proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He was a combat artist and had been stationed at Pearl Harbor. He attended Pratt Institute in New York City and was an accomplished artist and exhibited his watercolors and drawings over the years. He was a member of Temple Sinai in Middletown and also served as a National Commissioner of the Anti-Defamation League.
Survivors include his sons, Jack R. Shapiro and his wife, Andra of Chappaqua and David M. Shapiro and his wife, Nancy of Jamesville; his five grandchildren and one niece. Sidney was predeceased by his wife of 60 years, Marilyn E. Shapiro on December 22, 2007, and his brother, Irving Shapiro and one niece.
Graveside Services will be held 1 p.m., TODAY, Monday, November 18th at Temple Sinai Cemetery, Route 302, Circleville, NY. Rabbi Marcus Rubenstein will officiate.
It is the request of the family that memorial contributions in Sidney's name be made to the Anti-Defamation League, 823 United Nations Plaza, NY, NY 10017.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Funeral Home, Middletown, NY. For directions, or to send a condolence to the family please visit www.connellfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2019