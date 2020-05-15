Sigrid Boyd
June 10, 1926 - May 13, 2020
Eldred, NY
Sigrid B. Boyd, almost age 94, passed away peacefully of natural causes Wednesday, May 13 in the wee hours of the morning at her home in Eldred, NY. Sigrid was born to Dorothea and Ötto Fürst of Berlin Germany on June 10th, 1926. She was married to Floyd William Boyd Jr., also deceased, and is survived by their only child, daughter Winifred Boyd.
Sigrid was of unique, strong, daring and playful character. Several years after having survived World War II she made a life-changing transition, moving to the United States to start her world over. Bright, smart and talented, she began working in NYC. Deciding that she needed a new vocation, she went to hairdressing school. Upon graduation she worked at one of NY's most famous hair salons, "Louis-Guy D" on 41 East 57th, during the late 50s and early 60s. While in NYC she met her future husband, and subsequently moved to Eldred, NY where she had and raised their daughter, Winifred.
Sigrid was truly an amazing woman of many talents; seamstress, experienced baker and cook, lover of knitting, voracious reader, classical music enthusiast, sports car lover and avid supporter of animals and nature. She embraced technology and, in her mid-seventies, became an experienced computer user, taking to it like a fish to water. In her eighties she was learning Spanish as a third language. She also dressed with a sense of flair.
For many years she belonged to the area's German American Association. She worked at the Eldred Central School as a teacher's aide, and later at Kolmar Labs where she 'multi-tasked' before the word existed while solely running the Glemby warehouse division.
With Sigrid's love of animals in mind, Winifred has asked that, in lieu of flowers, friends who would like to pay tribute to Sigrid could consider making a donation in her name to the Sullivan County SPCA at: http://www.sullivanspca.org/paypal-donation/
