Sixto Martinez Sr.
March 28, 1934 - April 30, 2020
Monticello, NY
Sixto Martinez Sr. of Monticello, a retired dairy chef for the Concord Resort Hotel, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at the Achieve Rehab & Nursing Facility in Liberty. He was 86.
The son of the late Domingo Martinez and Cecilia Vargas, he was born March 28, 1934 in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico. He was predeceased by his wife, Santa Morales on March 4, 2020.
He is survived by three sons: Sixto Martinez Jr. and his wife, Jenny, Domingo Martinez and his wife, Carol, and Joseph Martinez; four grandchildren: Brandon, Jesse, Dominic and Bryan; a special niece, Maria Martinez and her husband, Raymond; and many brothers, sisters and other family members in Puerto Rico.
Due to our current health crisis, his funeral service and burial will be held privately for the immediate family. Burial will be made at the Rock Ridge Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Monticello NY; for additional information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 2 to May 3, 2020.