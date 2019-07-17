|
Sofia Martinez
August 2, 1923 - July 16, 2019
Monticello, NY
Sofia Martinez, of Monticello, passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at home. She was 95.
She was the daughter of the late Fortunato Maldonado and Maria Alvarran, born on August 2, 1923 in Cajuana, Puerto Rico.
Sofia worked for Child Craft in New York City. She was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses in Monticello, she was a full time volunteer minister and taught Bible education in the community. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She will be deeply missed.
She is survived by her son, Manuel Martinez, Jr.; daughters: Maria Martinez, Delphina Speese and her husband, Ronald and Lorraine Martinez; her 16 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren; as well as two brothers and three sisters and several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her loving husband, Manuel and four siblings.
Visitation will be on Saturday, July 20, 2019 and Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Colonial Ramsay Funeral Home 55 St. Johns Street Monticello, NY 12701 from 2 to 5:00 p.m. There will be a Bible talk about hope of the resurrection in memory of Sofia on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses, 174 Park Ave, Monticello, NY 12701 at 1:00 p.m.
Arrangement were under the care of Colonial-Ramsay Funeral Home for further information please call 845-794-2700 or visit www.colonialramsaysfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 17 to July 18, 2019