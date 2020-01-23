|
Sol Miller
August 13, 1923 - January 22, 2020
Loch Sheldrake, NY
Sol Miller, age 96, passed away at the Care Center at Sunset Lake on January 22, 2020 with his family by his side.
Sol was born on August 13, 1923 in Loch Sheldrake to Yetta and Isaac Miller. As a young boy he helped his family run a series of boarding homes, including the Miller Gap House. He was the first one in his family to graduate from high school. He fought in the Pacific during World War II, and then returned to his home in Loch Sheldrake where he remained for the rest of his life. He was very proud to have served his country and always identified himself as a veteran. For many years, Sol was a contractor who took great pride in his work. A well-known and colorful character in Loch Sheldrake, he had many lifelong friends. He was most proud of his nephew, Michael Goldstein who he helped to raise. In 2017 Sol was honored by the Loch Sheldrake Fire Department for 70 years of service. A fiercely independent person, Sol lived on his own until moving to the Care Center at Sunset Lake in December 2016 where he received excellent and loving care.
He was predeceased by his parents; brothers, Phil and Sam; and his sister, Betty Goldstein. Sol is survived by his three nephews: Michael Goldstein and his wife, Wendy, Stephen Miller and his wife, Susan, and Ivan Miller and his wife, Kay; his great-nephew, Ben Miller; and his devoted friend, Rita Devoe Manell. Sol was particularly blessed to have a close relationship with his nephews Michael and Stephen who made it possible for him to live in the home he grew up in until he was 93 years old.
The family wishes to thank the staff of the Care Center at Sunset Lake for the loving and outstanding care they provided to Sol, especially Amy Davis, Stacey Foster and Kim Bouton.
His funeral service will be held at Noon, Sunday, January 26 at the VanInwegen-Kenny Funeral Home, 401 Broadway in Monticello with Rabbi Laurence Zierler officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at the Sullivan County Veterans Cemetery in Liberty.
Donations in Sol's memory can made to the Loch Sheldrake Fire Department, 1280 RT-52, Loch Sheldrake, New York 12747.
Arrangements are under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Monticello NY
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020