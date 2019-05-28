|
Solange Calixte
June 27, 1932 - May 17, 2019
Newburgh, NY
Solange Calixte died Friday, May 17, 2019 at Highland Rehabilitation & Nursing Center in Middletown, NY. Solange was born in Port-au-Prince, Haiti on June 27, 1932. She worked as a cook for over 30 years at Hospital Ofatma and served as a member of La Sainte Famille group in Croix Des Mission, Haiti. Solange moved to Norwood, Massachusetts in 2008 and later relocated to Newburgh, NY in 2012 where she joined The Jehovah Witness.
Solange was known for being a loving, kindhearted lady and fostered a comfortable atmosphere that attracted people to her. She enjoyed cooking as well as attending religious services.
Solange is survived by her children: Joseph Rulx Calixte, Violette Perpignan, Jean Renald Calixte, and Kimley Dorisca; two sisters, Marie Therese Mercy and Mireille Mercy; ten grandchildren: Rams Rameau, Daphney Fremont Lacroix, Charles Dorisca, Moise Calixte, Tanisha Dorisca, Derrick Andre Louis, Melissa Dorisca, Rakim Dorisca, Kevin Calixte, Damona Mortimer; several great-grandchildren and extended family members.
She will be greatly missed.
Ms. Calixte will lay in repose from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, May 31 at Rhodes Funeral Home Chapel, 259 Walsh Ave., New Windsor, NY 12553. Funeral service starts at 10 a.m., Saturday, June 1 at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witness, 23 Old Little Britain Road, Newburgh, NY. Interment is at Calvary Cemetery, New Windsor, NY.
Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Homes, 259 Walsh Ave., New Windsor, NY 12553. "Committed To Being The Very Best" Call us anytime 569-1233.
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 28 to May 29, 2019