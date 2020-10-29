Sondra Pollock-Ruiz

September 3, 1936 - October 14, 2020

The Villages, FL - Formerly of Middletown, NY

Sondra Pollock-Ruiz of the Villages, FL and a longtime former resident of Middletown and Pine Bush, NY passed away suddenly on October 14, 2020 at the age of 84. Born on September 3, 1936 in Columbiana, OH, she worked at Oster's Florist in Middletown for many years before her retirement.

A loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she is predeceased by her parents, Freida and Richard Firestone and three sisters, spouses William and Eugene, and her son, Timothy and stepson, Jeffrey. She is survived by her children: Patricia (John), Mary, William (Lynn) and Theresa; stepchildren: Ralph and Gene and their spouses and children; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her loving and loyal companion, Crikit.

A strong woman with a big heart and a lifelong love for horses, Sandy will be missed by her loving family and friends.

A memorial may be held at a later day. In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to the South Lake Animal League, 4648 Baptist Island Road, Groveland, FL.



