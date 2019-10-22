|
|
Sonja L. DeFrees
February 11, 1930 - October 20, 2019
Port Jervis, NY
Sonja L. DeFrees, age 89 of Port Jervis, NY, passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019 in Nyack, New York.
She was born on February 11, 1930 in New York City, NY, the daughter of Ragnvald and Anna Lindell Jacobsen.
Graveside services took place at Pine Hill Cemetery, Sparrowbush, NY.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information, directions or to send a condolence note to the family visit knightauchmoody.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 22 to Oct. 25, 2019