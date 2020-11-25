1/1
Sophie A. Black
1935 - 2020
Sophie A. Black
April 8, 1935 - November 21, 2020
Pine Bush, NY
Sophie Ann Black passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Garnet Health Medical Center in Middletown, NY. She was 85 years old. Sophie was born on April 8, 1935 in Bridgeport, Connecticut to the late John Yatsinko and Sophie Ann Selski. She graduated from Stratford High School in Stratford Connecticut in 1953. On November 10, 1956, she married Herbert V. Black and together they raised three daughters. In 1968 they settled in Pine Bush, NY.
Sophie worked in the Pine Bush High School Cafeteria where she was known as the "Little Lunch Lady". In 1985 Sophie and Herb moved to Labelle, Florida where she continued to work in the food service department in the LaBelle High School until her retirement. Sophie always looked forward to her weekly lunch dates with her good friends and family. She also enjoyed playing cards, doing the word search and playing LCR with "the gang". Sophie was a loving mother, doting grandmother, adoring aunt, caring friend and always the life of the party. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Survivors include her three daughters: Susan Ingber and Patricia Black of Pine Bush, NY, Cindy Bowers and her husband, Stephen of Walker Valley, NY.; two grandchildren: Shannon Knuth (Dan) and John Bowers (Miranda); sister-in-law: Ruth Yatsinko of Stratford, CT; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her parents (John and Sophie); husband (Herbert); brother (John Yatsinko); brother and sister in law (Walter and Barbara Yatsinko); sister in law (Marguerite Travioli and husband Jay); niece (Alice) and nephews (Bobby and Raymond).
A special thank you to Barbara and everyone who helped take care of our mother through the years.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 29, 2020 from 1 to 5 p.m. at the William M. Gagan Funeral Home Inc. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Church of the Infant Saviour with Fr. Niranjan Rodrigo officiating. Burial will take place in the Orange County Veterans Cemetery along side her beloved husband, Herbert.
To leave an online condolence please visit www.wmgaganfuneralhome.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
29
Visitation
01:00 - 05:00 PM
William M Gagan Funeral Home Inc
NOV
30
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Church of the Infant Saviour
