Sophie Mary (DeLong) Dougherty Wadsworth
May 20, 1926 - March 29, 2020
Laurens, NY
Sophie Mary (DeLong) Dougherty Wadsworth passed peacefully on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at Fox Hospital, Oneonta.
Sophie was born in Pine Island, NY on May 20, 1926. She was the youngest child of Michael and Patricia (Weslowski) DeLong.
Sophie attended a one room schoolhouse in Middletown. She had many jobs over the years including Avon and the Slip factory in Middletown, EJ Korvettes in Nanuet, Fays Drug Store and ARC in Oneonta.
Sophie married William Joseph Dougherty in Middletown on July 22, 1950. They relocated to Nyack in Rockland County where they raised their family. Several years after Williams death in 1970 she married Frank Wadsworth.
Sophie had a natural green thumb, loved dancing in the kitchen with William and raising her family. She was a loving mother and grandmother.
Sophie is survived by her children: Stephen Dougherty and wife, Linda, Kathleen McVinney, Michael Dougherty and wife, Janice, Marie Dougherty and husband, Joseph Mish; grandchildren: Jennifer Samson (Paul), Sean Dougherty, Jessica Nelson (Landon), Megan McVinney Fetterman (Daniel), Richard McVinney (Amber), Tara Troxell (Thomas), William Dougherty, Adam and Shannon Mish. She is also survived by great-grandchildren: Andrew, Olivia and Julia Samson, Cassidy, Gavin, McKenzie, Dylan, and Cameron Fetterman, Charles and Lillian McVinney and James Nelson.
Sophie was predeceased by her parents; husbands; brothers, Stanley and Joseph; sisters, Mary, Rose, Ann, and Agnes; son-in-law, Richard McVinney; and numerous brothers and sisters-in-law.
Services will be held at St. Joseph's Church in Middletown at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Susquehanna SPCA, 4841 St. Hwy 28, Cooperstown, NY 13326.
The Dougherty family would like to thank the staff of Chestnut Park Nursing Home and Fox Hospital.
Locally arrangements are being made by, Lewis, Hurley, Pietrobono Funeral Home, 51 Dietz St., Oneonta. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to,www.lhpfuneralhome.com
