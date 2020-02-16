|
|
Sou Pao Wang
November 11, 1933 - February 12, 2020
Lansdale, PA
Sou Pao (Soong) Wang, age 86, died Feb. 12, 2020, at her home in Lansdale, PA. She passed away peacefully. Sou was born in Shanghai, China, emigrated to the United States in 1964, raised a family in Ellenvile, NY before moving to Lansdale, PA in 2005. Sou was a long-time resident in Ellenville, helping operate the Terrace Room Restaurant with her husband, Peter Fu-Ping Wang. She was a homemaker and devoted mother. She is preceded by her husband Peter Fu-Ping Wang (1923-1994). Sou was a loving mother to 5 children: Peter, Jr., William, Bobby, Luci Kapper and Ana Sandler; a doting grandmother to 9 grandchildren: Joshua, Stephanie, Kimberly, Andrew, Benjamin, Michael, Christopher, Jacqueline and Jason; and a great-grandmother to Jayden. Viewing and Funeral Services are being held at Boe Fook Funeral Home, 41 Canal Street, New York, NY. (www.fookfuneralgroup.com) on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 and Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. Graveside services at Rosedale Cemetery, Linden, NJ. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the PEAK Center (www.ghn.pss.org).
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020