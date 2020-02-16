Home

POWERED BY

Services
Boe Fook Funerals Inc
41 Canal St
New York, NY 10002
(212) 966-0218
Resources
More Obituaries for Sou Wang
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sou Pao Wang


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sou Pao Wang Obituary
Sou Pao Wang
November 11, 1933 - February 12, 2020
Lansdale, PA
Sou Pao (Soong) Wang, age 86, died Feb. 12, 2020, at her home in Lansdale, PA. She passed away peacefully. Sou was born in Shanghai, China, emigrated to the United States in 1964, raised a family in Ellenvile, NY before moving to Lansdale, PA in 2005. Sou was a long-time resident in Ellenville, helping operate the Terrace Room Restaurant with her husband, Peter Fu-Ping Wang. She was a homemaker and devoted mother. She is preceded by her husband Peter Fu-Ping Wang (1923-1994). Sou was a loving mother to 5 children: Peter, Jr., William, Bobby, Luci Kapper and Ana Sandler; a doting grandmother to 9 grandchildren: Joshua, Stephanie, Kimberly, Andrew, Benjamin, Michael, Christopher, Jacqueline and Jason; and a great-grandmother to Jayden. Viewing and Funeral Services are being held at Boe Fook Funeral Home, 41 Canal Street, New York, NY. (www.fookfuneralgroup.com) on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 and Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. Graveside services at Rosedale Cemetery, Linden, NJ. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the PEAK Center (www.ghn.pss.org).
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sou's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -