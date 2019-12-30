|
|
Stacy Baker
03/06/1968 - 12/30/2019
Woodridge, New York
Stacy B. Baker passed suddenly on December 30th, 2019 after a long-time illness. Born in Monticello, to Joyce Baker, and the late James Baker, she lead a beautiful life surrounded by her loving, caring and tight-knit family.
She leaves behind, her mother, Joyce Baker, her sister Semmie Baker and brother James Baker Jr. She was pre-deceased by her brother Levan Baker, and father James Baker. She also leaves behind her children, Eva-Jae Powell, Derik Powell, and Shakree Gibson, as well as her granddaughter Da'Naveah Palmer, and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
She will be forever missed and cherished.
Memorials and services to be announced at a later date.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019