Stacy Beth Baker
March 6, 1968 - December 30, 2019
Woodridge, NY
Stacy B. Baker passed suddenly on December 30th, 2019 after a long-time illness. Born in Monticello to Joyce Lawrence Baker and the late James Baker, she led a beautiful life surrounded by her loving, caring and tight-knit family.
She leaves behind her mother, Joyce Baker; her sister, Semmie Baker and brother, James Baker, Jr.; her children: Eva-Jae Powell, Derik Powell, and Shakree Gibson; as well as her granddaughter, Da'Naveah Palmer, and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was predeceased by her brother, Levan Baker, and father, James Baker.
She will be forever missed and cherished.
And God shall wipe away all the tears from their eyes: and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain: for the former things are passed away.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, January 6, 2020 at the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home, at 401 Broadway in Monticello.
Arrangements are under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Monticello NY; for additional information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020