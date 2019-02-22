|
Stanford N. Cowan
March 19, 1921 - February 21, 2019
Newburgh, NY
Stanford N. Cowan, born March 19, 1921, passed away on February 21, 2019 just shy of his 98th birthday. Mr. Cowan was born in Akron, Ohio to parents Nathaniel and Sonia Cowan. He relocated to the Newburgh area when the elder Mr. Cowan opened Cowan's Jewelers in 1937.
Mr. Cowan graduated from Newburgh Free Academy and attended Ohio Northern University and the University of Pennsylvania. When just 21 years old, he enlisted in the Army and was trained as an optician. He became a member of the 33rd Medical Depot Company's Mobile Optical Unit where he made and repaired glasses on the spot for General Patton's 3rd Army Division, of which he was a member. He proudly served his country during World War Il while stationed in England, France, Luxembourg, Germany, Belgium and Holland.
Following his honorable discharge from the Army in 1945, he headed back to Newburgh and joined the family jewelry business. He attended the Gemological Institute of America in New York City and the Bowman Technical School of Watchmaking in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. He worked for 70 years at Cowan's Jewelers as a gemologist, jeweler, watchmaker, diamond setter and expert repairman until his retirement at age 94. His work ethic was an inspiration to all who knew him. He was a proud veteran and member of VFW Post 1161. Cowan's Jewelers, located on Route 32 in New Windsor, continues to be run by owner son Jeffrey, son Bruce and Jeff's wife, Denise.
Mr. Cowan enjoyed golf and riding his motorcycles, the latter of which was one of his greatest passions. He started riding at close to 60 years old and was a member of the Harley Owners Group (HOG). He enjoyed riding his bikes until age 85. He participated in many bike rides to the Americade in Lake George and motorcycle rallies (poker runs), including one with entrepreneur Malcolm Forbes.
Mr. Cowan is survived by daughter, Stacey (Bruce) Kaplan, son, Jeffrey (Denise) Cowan, son, Bruce Cowan and their mother, Seena Cowan; grandsons, Jared (Elana) Kaplan and Ryan (Nicole) Kaplan and great-grandchildren: Avery, Brody, Hayden, Spencer and Parker Kaplan.
A special thank you goes to Dr. Ahmad B. Hadid and Dr. Michael Cho who provided exceptional care during Mr. Cowan's lifetime.
Mr. Cowan's funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, February 25th at Temple Beth Jacob, 290 North St., Newburgh followed by interment at the Orange County Veterans Memorial Cemetery at 111 Craigville Rd. in Goshen, NY. The family will receive family, friends and customers to pay their respects between 5 and 8 p.m. on Monday at the Marriott Courtyard, 4 Governor Dr., Newburgh.
In lieu of flowers, those who wish to further honor the memory of Stanford Cowan may do so by making a contribution to the .
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2019