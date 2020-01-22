|
Stanley Glick
December 4, 1927 - January 19, 2020
Boynton Beach, FL, formerly of Liberty, NY
Stanley Glick, 92, Boynton Beach, FL, formerly of Liberty, NY, passed away peacefully in his sleep at home on January 19, 2020. He is predeceased by his parents, Yetta and Sidney Glick.
He is survived by his loving wife of sixty-eight years, Grete (Mueller); a son, Stephen (Suzanne) Glick; three daughters, Deborah Glick (Richard Kirschner), Leslie (Michael) Goldberg, and Terry Glick (Michael Strauss); a sister, Barbara (Fred) Lobovsky; and nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Dr. Glick was born in Philadelphia on December 4, 1927, and was raised in Mountaindale, NY. His parents were farmers and owned a classic Borsch Belt hotel, The Grand Central. After graduating from the Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine, Dr. Glick served as a Captain in the US Army Veterinary Corps during the Korean War. He, with the assistance of Grete, subsequently established his first veterinary practice in 1953 in Ferndale, NY. Over the decades, Stanley became a notable veterinarian among farmers, pet owners, and horse owners across New York's Sullivan, Ulster, and Orange counties. He also held food safety positions with the USDA and the New York State Department of Agriculture & Markets. He is a past president of Congregation Ahavath Israel, Liberty, NY, and he also enjoyed many years contributing time to Liberty's Rotary Club events.
Funeral Services will be held on January 21st at Sinai Memorial Chapel, Delray Beach, FL. More information may be found at www.sinaimemorialchapelsinc.com. A private burial will be held on January 24th at Cedar Park Cemetery (Paramus, NJ). Shiva will be observed at Temple Beth Rishon (Wyckoff, NJ) on Saturday, January 25th and Sunday, January 26th at 6:45pm. Shiva will also be held on January 28th at 7:00 pm at the home of Grete Glick.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Stanley may be made to Trustbridge Hospice (5300 East Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33407, www.trustbridge.com) or the ().
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020