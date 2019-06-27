|
Stanley J. Sabulis
January 1, 1926 - June 24, 2019
Wallkill, New York
Stanley John Sabulis, 93, of Wallkill, N.Y., passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019.
The son of the late Joseph and Mary Sabulis, he was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Gertrude Catherine Kranz Sabulis, and his brother Joe.
He is survived by four children, John Sabulis (Anthony), Jane Duryea (Mike), Tom Sabulis (Jill), and Stephen Sabulis; four grandchildren, Suzanne Lobig (Ryan), Kevin Duryea (Christina), Sam Sabulis (Bailey), and Patricia Sabulis; five great-grandchildren, Abby and Olivia Martino, Mason and Ashlyn Duryea, and Blair Sabulis; sister-in-law Joan Kranz; nephew Jimmy Kranz; and niece Carolyn Bonamo.
Stan was born on 119th Street, East Harlem, and raised his family in Richmond Hill, Queens, before moving to Wallkill in 1967. A proud Navy sailor, veteran of World War II, he loved telling stories about circumnavigating the globe twice while serving on the USS Geronimo. He retired from the New York City Parks Department. Stan most loved playing cards with a circle of lifelong friends, tinkering on motors, and spending time with his family. He will be remembered as a world-class storyteller and model dad, and for an unmatched sense of humor.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Fatima Church, 1250 NY-32, Plattekill, NY 12568, on Monday, July 1, 2019 at 11 am with Father Kevin officiating.
Burial will follow at St. Charles Cemetery, Route 44/55, Gardiner, NY.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite children's charity.
Copeland Funeral Home is honored to assist Stanley's family with the arrangements.
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 27 to June 28, 2019