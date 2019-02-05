|
|
Stanley John Kukelka
January 8, 1920 - January 31, 2019
New Hampton, NY
Stanley John Kukelka, a lifetime area resident, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 31, 2019 at Highland Rehabilitation Center in Middletown. He was 99.
One of seven children born to the late Karl and Anna Schnect Kukelka, Stanley was born on January 8, 1920 in Pine Island, NY. He grew up in Pine Island on his family's produce farm. He was a dedicated member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Middletown, where he served as an usher for over 50 years. He was also a 70 year member of the Howells Fire Dept. as well as the Knights of Columbus.
Stanley is survived by his son, James Kukelka and his wife, Susan of Buffalo; two grandchildren, Scott and Sarah; and five great-grandchildren, Jack, Addison, Liam, Delaney and Oliver. Will be sadly missed by niece, Helen, nephew, William, and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his wife, Anna; parents; and siblings, Mary Charles, Joseph, Ignatius, William, Caroline and Stephanie.
Visitation will take place on Friday, February 6, 2019 from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 90 Euclid Avenue, Middletown, NY 10940. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at the church on Friday. Burial will be private in the family plot in St. Stanislaus Cemetery in Pine Island, NY.
Arrangements are under the direction of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc. www. applebee-mcphillips.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019