|
|
Stanley Joseph Fornal Jr.
July 1, 1924 - July 4, 2019
New Windsor, NY
Stanley Joseph Fornal Jr. 95, of New Windsor, entered into rest on Thursday, July 4, 2019 in the comfort of his own home. The son of the late Stanley Sr. and Anastasia (Zelem) Fornal, he was born in Austria on July 1, 1924.
Stanley attended 2 years of business school before he was drafted into the military where he served his country honorably for 4 years as an Intelligence Specialist in the Army and Airforce, and also served as a Combat Soldier. After his time in the service Stanley worked as a Computer Operator at IBM in Fishkill. He was also a member of St. Joseph Church.
Stanley was a loving husband to Martha. He loved to talk to people and was a hard-working honest man.
Stanley is survived by his beloved wife Martha Jean Patterson, whom he married on July 1, 1967 at West Point Chapel in Arlington Cemetery, Arlington, VA. He will also be missed by his nieces and nephews, Mary Hopkins of England, Thomas Chaise of NY, Stanley Chase of PA and Gary Johnson of WI. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his siblings, Mary Travis, Helen Johnson and Julia Chase.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 10 from 11 a.m. -1 p.m. at Brooks Funeral Home 481 Gidney Ave. Newburgh, with a service following at 1pm. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, New Windsor.
To send a personal condolence please visit www.brooksfh.com or call (845) 561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 5 to July 7, 2019