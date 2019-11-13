Home

Myrtle Beach Funeral Home - Myrtle Beach
4505 Highway 17 Bypass South
Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
843-293-4505
Stanley Lee Freer


1951 - 2019
Stanley Lee Freer
June 11, 1951 - October 30, 2019
Myrtle Beach, SC - Formerly of Middletown, NY
Stanley Lee Freer was a deeply loved husband, father, brother, and grandfather. He peacefully passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, while in his home surrounded by his family. He was 68 years old. He was born on June 11, 1951, in Middletown, NY, to the late Audrey and Stanley Freer. Stanley has joined his beloved wife and mother of his children, Brenda Freer, in eternal rest.
Stanley worked as a Manufacturing Manager at Risdon International, Inc. for a majority of his life. He attended Middletown High School where he met many lifelong friends that kept in touch throughout the years. He found joy in hunting, fishing, trapping, sports, and spending time with his family. He married the love of his life, Brenda, on October 29, 1977.
He is survived by their children, Vanessa and Thomas. Vanessa and her husband, Anthony currently reside in Myrtle Beach, SC where Stanley and Brenda moved for retirement in 2013. Stanley is also survived by his five cherished grandchildren, Alex Albani, Kaitlyn Decker, Olivia Albani, Isabella Freer, Gaven Freer; and his two brothers, Robert Freer and his wife, Jean of Bloomingburg, NY and Charles Freer of Myrtle Beach, SC. He is also survived by his nieces, Kimberly Helms, Stephanie Freer, Audrey Freer, and Gillian Zambrano. He spent the remaining years of his life happily surrounded by his friends, children, and grandchildren. He was taken far too soon, and will be missed tremendously by many, but is finally at peace with his devoted wife and partner. He took great pride in being the best husband, father, and grandfather, he could be. May Stanley and Brenda rest together in everlasting love and peace.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. To send any condolences to the family they can be mailed to the P.O. box below.
Vanessa Albani
4016 River Oaks Drive Suite 6
PMB 186
Myrtle Beach, SC 29579
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2019
