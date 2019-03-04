|
Stanley Rembish
March 27, 1941 - March 2, 2019
Lake Huntington, NY
Stanley Rembish, a longtime resident of the area, passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Orange Regional Medical Center, Middletown, NY. The son of the late Stanley and Frances Bauer Rembish, he was born March 27, 1941 in Passaic, NJ. He was 77 years old.
Stanley was retired from United Parcel Services(UPS), Chester, NY. He was a US Marine Veteran. Stanley was a member and an usher for Our Lady of the Lake RC Church, Lake Huntington, NY. He was married for 57 years to the love of his life Darlene Kmetz Rembish, who survives. A family statement reads:"Stanley was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He worked very hard to provide for his family. He was a very generous man, he would help anyone in need. He was an avid baseball player and fan, his favorite team was the Tampa Bay Rays. He also enjoyed Monticello Raceway, where he had many friends. He will be missed by his friends at the breakfast club, but most of all by his family."
Survivors include his wife, Darlene; their five children: Dee Dumas and her husband, Frank of Greenville, TN, Susan Ziolkowski and husband, Zee Zee of Peoria, AZ, Stanley Rembish and his wife, Michelle of Beach Lake, PA, Carolyn Rembish of Lake Huntington, NY, Robert Rembish and his wife, Michelle of Sayville, NY; eleven grandchildren: Jennifer McCarthy, Joey Ackermann, Marcelle Bunting, Krys Ziolkowski, Kayleen Ziolkowski, Stanley Rembish Jr., Kayla Rembish, Megan Rembish, Shawn Godwin, Grace Godwin, Kendall Rembish, and eight great grandchildren.
Friends are invited to call on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 2pm to 4pm and 7pm to 9pm at the Harrison Rasmussen Funeral Home, 3412 SR97, Barryville, NY 12719. A Mass of Christian will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 11am at Our Lady of the Lake RC Church, Lake Huntington, NY. Burial will follow in Laurel Cemetery, Cochecton Center, NY.
Donation can be made in Stanley's name to: , support.woundedwarriorproject.org
Arranges are under the care of the Harrison Rasmussen Funeral Home, 3412 SR97, Barryville, NY 12719, 845-557-8010
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2019