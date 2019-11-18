|
Starkeeva C. Jones
July 15, 1979 - November 7, 2019
Middletown, NY
Starkeeva Charmaine Jones, affectionately known as "Star", a lifelong resident of Middletown, NY, made her heavenly transition on November 7, 2019 at Kings County Hospital in Brooklyn, New York. Starkeeva was born July 15, 1979 in Middletown, NY to Donna Davis Peters and the late Mark Jones, Sr.
"Star" graduated from Middletown High School in 1998 and worked at Quick Chek in Middletown as a cashier. Star's favorite pastime was being in the studio making music and singing.
She is survived by her loving parents, Donna Davis Peters and Olson Peters; two brothers, Mark Jones Jr. of Washington, DC, Kadeem Carruthers of Middletown, NY; one sister, Tierra Davis of Middletown, NY; two nephews, Core McCray and Actavia Rush; her Pop Abdul Jabbar as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.
In addition to her father, Mark Jones Sr., Starkeeva is predeceased by her brothers, Jakee Jones and Ta'Quan Wilson; maternal grandparents, Judith Blair and George Davis; paternal grandmother, Doris Jones.
Ms. Jones will repose 9 to 11 a.m., Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Rehoboth Christian Center, 36 North Street, Middletown, NY. Funeral service at 11 a.m. at the church. Bishop Robert Smith will officiate. Interment at Hillside Cemetery, Middletown, NY.
Professional service entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Homes, 259 Walsh Ave., New Windsor, NY 12553. "Committed To Being The Very Best" Call us anytime 569-1233.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019