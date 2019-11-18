Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rhodes Funeral Home
259 Walsh Avenue
New Windsor, NY 12553
(845) 569-1233
Reposing
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Rehoboth Christian Center
36 North Street
Middletown, NY
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Rehoboth Christian Center
36 North Street
Middletown, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Starkeeva Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Starkeeva C. Jones


1979 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Starkeeva C. Jones Obituary
Starkeeva C. Jones
July 15, 1979 - November 7, 2019
Middletown, NY
Starkeeva Charmaine Jones, affectionately known as "Star", a lifelong resident of Middletown, NY, made her heavenly transition on November 7, 2019 at Kings County Hospital in Brooklyn, New York. Starkeeva was born July 15, 1979 in Middletown, NY to Donna Davis Peters and the late Mark Jones, Sr.
"Star" graduated from Middletown High School in 1998 and worked at Quick Chek in Middletown as a cashier. Star's favorite pastime was being in the studio making music and singing.
She is survived by her loving parents, Donna Davis Peters and Olson Peters; two brothers, Mark Jones Jr. of Washington, DC, Kadeem Carruthers of Middletown, NY; one sister, Tierra Davis of Middletown, NY; two nephews, Core McCray and Actavia Rush; her Pop Abdul Jabbar as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.
In addition to her father, Mark Jones Sr., Starkeeva is predeceased by her brothers, Jakee Jones and Ta'Quan Wilson; maternal grandparents, Judith Blair and George Davis; paternal grandmother, Doris Jones.
Ms. Jones will repose 9 to 11 a.m., Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Rehoboth Christian Center, 36 North Street, Middletown, NY. Funeral service at 11 a.m. at the church. Bishop Robert Smith will officiate. Interment at Hillside Cemetery, Middletown, NY.
Professional service entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Homes, 259 Walsh Ave., New Windsor, NY 12553. "Committed To Being The Very Best" Call us anytime 569-1233.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Starkeeva's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -