States A. Sarles, Jr.
August 11, 1940 - September 15, 2020
Marlboro, NY
States A. Sarles Jr., "Buddy", passed away on September 15, 2020 at his home in Marlboro, NY. He was 80 years old. Buddy was born in Newburgh, NY on August 11, 1940. He was the son of States A. Sarles Sr. and Helen Sarles.
Buddy graduated from Marlboro High School and then Farmingdale College in 1961 on Long Island. In 1978, Buddy moved back to Marlboro and assumed the family business, States Sarles Son. He always enjoyed working on his machines, hiking in the woods or spending time at the shore. He was a Deacon at the First Presbyterian Church of Marlboro. As an avid outdoorsman he volunteered with the New York - New Jersey Trail Conference maintaining trails. He was always active in his community as a member of the Marlboro Lions Clubs, Fire Department, UNICO, and food pantry.
He is survived by his daughter, Kim of Marlboro, NY, his son, Perry and wife, Laura of Mooresville, NC; his grandchildren, Casey and Ryan; his brother, Wayne of Toms River, NJ, and many nieces and nephews.
Buddy was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was a "quiet" man that always found comfort in the outdoors, skiing, hiking, fishing or cutting trees. He often quietly enjoyed dinners and time with family and friends. Buddy was predeceased by his loving wife, Madeline "Maddie" who had the uncanny ability of taking this "quiet giant", putting a smile on his face and bringing out the fun-loving dancer hidden inside. Buddy and Madeline are once again together on the dance floor.
Services will be at at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 3rd at the First Presbyterian Church, Grand Street, Marlboro, NY. Burial will immediately follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Rte 9W, Newburgh, NY.
We would like to extend a special thank you to Hospice and especially to Buddy's caregiver, Paul, for his compassion and the special care and attention he had given Buddy.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Mount Sinai Center for Cognitive Health, Attn: Tom Harmon, 5 E. 98th Street, 7th Floor, New York, NY 10029.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Carl J. DiDonato of the DiDonato Funeral Service, Inc. 845-236-4300. www.didonatofuneralservice.com