Stefano J. "Stephen" Gigi
February 5, 1949 - November 3, 2019
Middletown, NY
Stephen J. Gigi, a longtime resident and restaurant owner, died after a courageous battle with cancer at his home with his loving family at his bedside.
The son of the late Carmine and Maria Squiteri Gigi, he was born in Sarno, Italy on February 5, 1949, one of six children.
He emigrated to America at 11 yrs. old with his family and developed a lifelong love of this country. He was grateful and extremely patriotic.
Always smiling, he had a personality that endeared him to everyone. His passion for cooking and pleasing people made for a successful career.
"I maka nice for u, leave it to me" was a response you could expect when ordering from his menu.
A dedicated family man, he was much loved by his children and adored by his grandchildren and his one great-granddaughter. He is survived by his devoted and dedicated wife, Josephine. They celebrated 48 years of marriage and 54 years of friendship. Also, left to mourn his passing are his children: Teresa Gigi of Middletown, Carmine Gigi and his wife, Kim of Spring Hill, FL, and Stefania Gigi-Jones and her husband, Mark of Middletown; four siblings: Aniello Gigi (Gabriella) of Middletown, Antonio (Raffaella) of Thornwood, NY, Filomena Gigi of Boca Raton, FL and Annamaria Cortese (Guiseppe) of Shirley, L.I.; seven cherished grandchildren: Brianna, Nikoliza, Stefano, Adrianna, Angelina, Vanessa and Samantha and one great- granddaughter, Lilyanna. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, November 5th, at Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, 130 Highland Ave., Middletown, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 6th at St. Joseph's R.C. Church.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations in Steve's name be made to Hospice of Orange & Sullivan County, 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.
Arrangements are under the direction of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home. applebee-mcphillips.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019