Stella Rice
January 20, 1921 - September 14, 2019
Middletown, NY
Stella Rice, a first-generation daughter of Italian immigrants, died on September 14, 2019 at Park Manor Rehabilitation and Healthcare in Middletown. She was 98 years old.
A resident of Middletown since 1962, Stella was very active in her community as a parishioner of St. Joseph's Catholic Church and choir, Catholic Daughters of the Americas, past President of the Middletown Business and Professional Women's Club, past Treasurer of the Silver Lake Fire Department, and a member of Mulberry House. In 2000, Stella moved with her son and family to Highland Mills, NY where she was a parishioner of St. Patrick's Church and a member of the choir. She was also an active volunteer with the Orange County Board of Elections. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Born Maria Stella Giallo on January 20, 1921 in Brooklyn, NY, she was the first child of Giuseppe and Leonora Giallo of Castellemare Di Golfo, Italy, and grew up in Endicott, NY. Stella always had a thirst for knowledge and, at a time when girls were not expected to attend school, had to fight with her father for that opportunity to attend high school. Without his knowledge, Stella applied and was accepted to Hunter College; however, she was denied the opportunity to attend. Stella cherished opportunities to attend college and still managed to earn some college credits later in life. Stella, graduating from Union Endicott High School in 1939, and securing a job in the business office of the Endicott Johnson Shoe Company. She later worked for years as a Purchasing Manager at the Middletown Psychiatric Center.
Her life was not without its ups and downs. At the age of 19 Stella lost her first husband to illness after only 3 months of marriage. With her second husband, she had her three sons. Her third husband, Albin Rice, the love of her life, died after only 8 years of marriage, leaving Stella a widow at that age of 49. She would never marry again.
Stella was predeceased by her husband Albin, sisters Grace and Rose, and is survived by her sons, John, Joseph and Peter, her daughter-in-laws Alice, Lucia and Karen, grandchildren John, Stephen, Nina, Stefanie, Rebecca, and William, and eight great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at 9 a.m., Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, 130 Highland Avenue, Middletown, NY, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 149 Cottage Street, Middletown, NY 10940.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made in Stella's memory to Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court Rosemary, in care of Marion Barden, St. Josephs Church. 149 Cottage St., Middletown NY.
Arrangements have been made under the direction of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home Inc.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019