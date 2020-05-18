Stephan Friedrich Steiner
March 7, 1943 - May 14, 2020
Simpsonville, SC
Stephan Friedrich Steiner of Simpsonville, SC entered eternal rest with his Lord and Savior on May 14, 2020.
Son of the late German immigrants, Paul F. and Meta E. Steiner, Stephan (Steve) was born in Brooklyn, NY where he spent much of his youth in Prospect Park, grooming the horses of the mounted police. Not many teenagers can state they bought a horse before their first car, but that is precisely what Steve did, earning him the nickname of the "Brooklyn Cowboy". This love for horses and the outdoors brought Steve to Salisbury Mills, NY, where he lived for over 40 years transforming a 19th century homestead into a magnificent estate he fondly named "Stonehenge Farm".
Steve's early professional career earned him many accolades for achievements of exemplary Sales Performance as he focused on the sales of print related equipment. He later was a founding partner of GSB Digital, a print production facility in NYC, currently owned and operated by his sons, Stephan and Troy. Throughout Steve's retirement he was exceptionally proud of his sons, and hearing of the continued growth and success of the business.
Steve's first love and wife, Janet Marilyn Decker Steiner, pre-deceased him in 1974. Their children, Stephan D. Steiner (Nicole), Stephanie J. Steiner Schatteman (Mark), and Troy E. Steiner (Christy) survive him, along with his children from later marriages, Hope E. Steiner, and Tyler S. Steiner (Courtney).
Steve was also pre-deceased by a brother, Siegmund P. Steiner, but he is remembered and loved by others: his sister, Sieglind Steiner Hadley (Sam), and brother, Alfred E. Steiner, of Danville, Illinois, his grandchildren, Luke, Jesse, and Marlena Steiner of Stamford, CT, Hanna and Graham Schatteman of Greenville, SC, Troy Jr., Julia, Olivia, and Chase Steiner of Newburgh, NY, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Steve loved the Lord, his family, his horses, and his home. In his final days he was completely at peace, listening to, and believing, "It Is Well With My Soul".
Arrangements for a future private memorial service are planned to be held on the grounds overlooking his beloved estate in NY.
In lieu of flowers, the family would be honored to have charitable contributions made in Steve's memory to the hospice organization that provided him phenomenal care, Amedisys Foundation, 3854 American Way, Suite A, Baton Rouge, LA 70816.
To share memories and offer condolences please visit https://www.forevermissed.com/stevesteiner.
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 18 to May 19, 2020.