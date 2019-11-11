|
Stephanie Ann Lehmann
December 16, 1988 - November 10, 2019
Woodridge, NY
Stephanie Ann Lehmann, of Woodridge, passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019. She was 30 years old.
She was the daughter of Anthony J. Lehmann and Cindy M. Burger, born on December 16, 1988 in Harris, NY.
Stephanie is survived by her parents, Anthony J. Lehmann and his significant other Janelle Deppa and Cindy M. Burger; her children, Taylor Lehmann, Harmony Hand, Richard Hand, Jr., Trevor Alonzo Hand and Savannah Marie Parra Gonzales; her sister, Christina Younger and her husband, Phillip; her grandmother, Dorothy Lehmann; as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Memorial contributions in Stephanie's name can be made to the Fallsburg PBA, P.O. Box 568, S. Fallsburg, NY 12779.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, November 14th at Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, 396 State Route 52, Woodbourne, NY 12788. A funeral service will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements under the care of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, for further information call 845-434-7363 or visit www.colonialbryantfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019