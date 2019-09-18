|
Stephanie Ann
McDaniel-Howard
March 4, 1973 - September 11, 2019
Newburgh, NY
Stephanie Ann McDaniel-Howard of Newburgh, NY entered into eternal rest on September 11, 2019 at the age of 46.
Stephanie was born on March 4, 1973 at St. Luke's Hospital Newburgh, NY. She was the daughter of Charles Howard of Roseboro, NC and Vivian McDaniel of Gardiner, NY. Stephanie graduated from Wallkill Senior High School and was employed at Wingate Nursing Home, Beacon, NY until she became ill. She loved her job, but was more into her elder patients. Yet Stephanie was a people person from young to old, giving a smile and a chat for all and she loved the phone.
Stephanie leaves to honor her memorable moments; her daughter, Nevaeh; her parents, Charles Howard of Roseboro, NC, and Vivian McDaniel of Gardiner, NY; her sisters, Serena (Willie) Conner of Newburgh, Ivy Lang, Beacon, Aleshia (Greg) Charter of Poughkeepsie; and two brothers, Chares (Lareena) McDaniel of Gardiner, NY and Charles McDaniel of New Windsor. She also leaves two nieces, Ori-Island Howard and Nyra McMillan of New Windsor; three nephews, James McMillan, Chares Jr. and Seven; her God Children, Kevon Spearman and Cassie Williams; her special aunts, Alberta Brown, Minister Donie Murphy and Shirley Davis; her Godfather, George Gunda; and her favorite uncle, Elder Jesse Howard.
She also leaves to remember her fondly; her special sister friends, Jenella Warren, Maritza Acosta-Goldsmith, Shelley Lunsford, Robert Kelly and Janet Rosa.
Stephanie was predeceased by a daughter, Jade Lawrence, and her paternal grandmother, Clida Mae Howard and Robert and Irma Bates.
Ms. McDaniel will repose 10 to 11 a.m., Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 76 First Street, Newburgh, NY 12550. Funeral service at 11 a.m. at the church. Rev. Dr. Bruce Davis Sr. will officiate. Interment Calvary Cemetery, New Windsor, NY.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019