|
|
Stephanie Anne Evangelista
April 7, 2019
Chester, NY
Stephanie Anne Evangelista, 75, beloved Mother and Grandmother, died Sunday, April 7, 2019 at home in Chester with her family. Born in Brooklyn, NY, she lived on Bay 32nd Street, where she graduated from Lafayette High School. Her first job was on Wall Street as an accounting clerk.
She enjoyed dancing, playing mahjong with the ladies and being at the beach. She was a resident of Orange County for over 50 years and had many lifelong friends. She worked for Troll Books in Mahwah for over 20 years and retired from Kohl's of Monroe in 2016. Known simply as Boopa to her grandchildren, she was devoted to them spending her happiest days cheering them on the sports field, sharing a tea party, or walking on the beach teaching life lessons.
She leaves behind her loving family including her three daughters: Gina and James Dudgeon of Chester, grandson, Brian Dudgeon and granddaughter, Stephanie Dudgeon also of Chester, Christine Evangelista, granddaughter, Anna Maria of Nashville, TN and Jennifer and Dennis Drexler, granddaughter Julie of Apopka, Florida. Stephanie also leaves behind her siblings: sister, Renee (Angelo) Gambino, Ernest (Brenda) Evangelista, and Dennis (Joan) Evangelista; many nieces and nephews and beloved friends.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Ernest and Nancy Evangelista and grandsons, Matthew James Dudgeon and Michael Joseph Evangelista.
Services will be held at Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., 82 South Church St., Goshen, NY on Thursday April 11, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, April 12th at 10 a.m. at St. Anastasia Church in Harriman, NY.
The family asks that in Lieu of flowers donations be made to The Matthew Dudgeon Memorial Fund, PO Box 19, Chester, NY 10918.
Arrangements under the care of the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., Goshen. To leave a condolence visit www.donovanfunerals.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019