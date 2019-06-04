Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stewart-Murphy Funeral Home Inc
5068 Route 52
Jeffersonville, NY 12748
(845) 482-4280
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephanie Fischer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephanie Fischer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Stephanie Fischer Obituary
Stephanie Fischer
May 31, 2019
Jeffersonville, NY
Stephanie Fischer, a longtime resident of Jeffersonville, NewYork, passed away quietly on May 31st 2019 at her son's home in Mendham, New Jersey. She was 92 years old. Stephanie grew up in Newark, NJ, the 9th of ten children born to Mary and Andrei Stanislawczyk.
She worked for Bond's Clothing Store until, at 25, she met Bill Fischer at the Jersey Shore. They dated as Bill finished college then medical school then married. Together they had six children. They relocated to Jeffersonville in the late 1960s. Following the death of her husband in 1970, Stephanie remained in Jeffersonville to raise her children aided by the loving support of her large extended family. She had an open-door to all and loved cooking wonderful meals, including her famous homemade Polish specialties and army apple pies.
She is survived by Stephanie DeMartine and husband, Peter of Charlotte, NC, Mary Fischer of Brooklyn, NY, William Fischer and wife, Carolyn of Mendham, NJ, Martin Fischer and wife, Carol of Quincy, MA and Michael Fischer of Astoria, NY; her sister, Dorothy O'Hare of Brick, NJ; nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her son, Edward in 1994.
Services will be held at Stewart-Murphy Funeral Home, 5068 State Route 52, Jeffersonville, NY on Friday evening 4 to 7 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. followed by a Mass at St. George's RC Church at 12 p.m.
In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering Hospital, NY or the Jeffersonville Volunteer Fire Department.
To leave a condolence or for information please visit stewartmurphyfh.com 845-482-4280.
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 4 to June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now