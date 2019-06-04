|
|
Stephanie Fischer
May 31, 2019
Jeffersonville, NY
Stephanie Fischer, a longtime resident of Jeffersonville, NewYork, passed away quietly on May 31st 2019 at her son's home in Mendham, New Jersey. She was 92 years old. Stephanie grew up in Newark, NJ, the 9th of ten children born to Mary and Andrei Stanislawczyk.
She worked for Bond's Clothing Store until, at 25, she met Bill Fischer at the Jersey Shore. They dated as Bill finished college then medical school then married. Together they had six children. They relocated to Jeffersonville in the late 1960s. Following the death of her husband in 1970, Stephanie remained in Jeffersonville to raise her children aided by the loving support of her large extended family. She had an open-door to all and loved cooking wonderful meals, including her famous homemade Polish specialties and army apple pies.
She is survived by Stephanie DeMartine and husband, Peter of Charlotte, NC, Mary Fischer of Brooklyn, NY, William Fischer and wife, Carolyn of Mendham, NJ, Martin Fischer and wife, Carol of Quincy, MA and Michael Fischer of Astoria, NY; her sister, Dorothy O'Hare of Brick, NJ; nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her son, Edward in 1994.
Services will be held at Stewart-Murphy Funeral Home, 5068 State Route 52, Jeffersonville, NY on Friday evening 4 to 7 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. followed by a Mass at St. George's RC Church at 12 p.m.
In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering Hospital, NY or the Jeffersonville Volunteer Fire Department.
To leave a condolence or for information please visit stewartmurphyfh.com 845-482-4280.
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 4 to June 5, 2019