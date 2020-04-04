|
|
Stephanie M. Courtney
January 19, 1941 - March 29, 2020
Fort Mohave, AZ
Stephanie M. Courtney, a Fort Mohave resident, passed away at home on Sunday, March 29, 2020. She was born on January 19, 1941 in Buffalo, New York to parents, Steven and Josephine Golemblewski.
Stephanie graduated high school in Buffalo, New York and graduated from Empire School of Cosmetology. She opened her own salon, House of Hair Fashion in Buffalo, New York, which she operated successfully for seven years before moving to Connecticut with her husband.
Stephanie is survived by her husband, Thomas Courtney of Ft. Mohave, Ariz.; two sons, Timothy Courtney of Troy, New York and Matthew Courtney; daughter-in-law, Kerry Mcgrath; grandchildren, Liam, Finnula and Molly of Suffern, New York; sisters, Nancy (Dan) Nowak, Dianne (Mike) Kierijewski; brother, Steve (Maddy) Golembiewski; nieces, Aletha, Kathy, and Diane; nephews, Ethan, Mike and Steven.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020