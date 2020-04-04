Home

POWERED BY

Services
Desert Lawn Funeral Home
9250 S. Ranchero Lane
Mohave Valley, AZ 86440
(928) 768-5959
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephanie Courtney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephanie M. Courtney

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stephanie M. Courtney Obituary
Stephanie M. Courtney
January 19, 1941 - March 29, 2020
Fort Mohave, AZ
Stephanie M. Courtney, a Fort Mohave resident, passed away at home on Sunday, March 29, 2020. She was born on January 19, 1941 in Buffalo, New York to parents, Steven and Josephine Golemblewski.
Stephanie graduated high school in Buffalo, New York and graduated from Empire School of Cosmetology. She opened her own salon, House of Hair Fashion in Buffalo, New York, which she operated successfully for seven years before moving to Connecticut with her husband.
Stephanie is survived by her husband, Thomas Courtney of Ft. Mohave, Ariz.; two sons, Timothy Courtney of Troy, New York and Matthew Courtney; daughter-in-law, Kerry Mcgrath; grandchildren, Liam, Finnula and Molly of Suffern, New York; sisters, Nancy (Dan) Nowak, Dianne (Mike) Kierijewski; brother, Steve (Maddy) Golembiewski; nieces, Aletha, Kathy, and Diane; nephews, Ethan, Mike and Steven.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stephanie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Desert Lawn Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -