Stephany B. Purcell
June 22, 1965 - May 22, 2019
Ellenville, NY
Stephany B. Purcell a lifelong resident of Ellenville, NY, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, four months after losing the love of her life, Ronald Woodfin. She was 53 years old. Stephany was born in the Veterans Memorial Hospital in Ellenville on June 22, 1965; she was the daughter of the late Donald and Shirley (Horton) Purcell.
Stephany graduated from Ellenville High School in 1985 and furthered her education at SUNY Ulster. She was a factory worker Schrade Cutlery until its closing, but more recently was a caregiver to her fiancé, Ronald Woodfin. Stephany was a huge collector of Elvis Presley memorabilia. She enjoyed doing puzzle books and crocheting. Stephany also volunteered at the Family of Ellenville.
Stephany is survived by her brothers: Albert Purcell and his companion, Labilla Bennett and Robert Purcell as well as four nieces and two nephews.
Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Loucks Funeral Home, 79 N. Main Street, Ellenville, NY. A celebration of Stephany's life will begin at 11:30 a.m. followed by cremation. Interment of her ashes will be in Grahamsville Rural Cemetery at a later date.
Arrangements are under the guidance of Loucks Funeral Home. 845-647-4343. To send personal condolences to Stephany's family please visit loucksfh.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 28 to May 29, 2019