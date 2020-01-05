|
Stephen Alan Rose
November 3, 2019
Middletown, NY
Steve Rose, 73, died suddenly and unexpectedly on November 3, 2019 after a brief illness. He is predeceased by his parents, W. Alan and Ruth (Demouth) Rose and survived by wife, Mary (Stevens) who knew him better than anyone; daughter, Ruth; grandchildren, Dylan (12) and Chloe (9); sister, Sue and cousin, Hope Wheeler.
Born and raised in Middletown, NY, Steve was living in South Carolina with his wife, daughter, grandkids and guard cat Beardsley.
Steve had a successful career in sales of lumber and building supplies as well as being a construction supervisor for housing developments. He was able to fix, build, and remodel anything. He was a proud father and a devoted grandfather.
Steve was a fearless adventurer all his life. He was an explorer and wanderer. He could drive for days. Steve loved to laugh and saw life's humor everywhere. He was a practical joker, a teaser and known for his magic tricks. Behind those aviator shades was a kind and gentle soul who could never refuse an animal that needed a home. Steve was much loved by those who knew him and his loss is felt by many lifelong friends as well as family.
The family held a private memorial service.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020